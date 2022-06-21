BG board announces special meeting
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center lobby conference room.
The board will immediately go into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
Action may be taken upon the return to open session.
The board’s regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the PAC lobby.
Perrysburg Twp. man found
LIME CITY — A Perrysburg Township man reported missing last week has been located.
A dispatcher said on Sunday that Alexander Jay Lankford was located and is safe.
Authors talk at Novel Blends
Novel Blends will be showcasing two newly published local authors at an author signing event on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The owners of Novel Blends, Mike and Shelly Stoepler, will be hosting Sheri Gentry and Megan Rose to help them promote their newly released books and offer the community an opportunity to purchase a signed copy.
Sheri Gentry is the author of “No Bigger Than a Minute” and Megan Rose has written the first book in a trilogy entitled “Kingdom of Lies.” Both authors will be present to share a segment of their book and to offer question-and-answer session for guests.
The event is open to the public and guests may bring previously purchased books to be signed as well.
Novel Blends is an independent bookstore and coffee shop located at 116 S. Main St.
Birth
Lindsay and Scott Cole, a son, June 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Heat indices today and Wednesday may approach 100 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63. Sunny Friday, with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 90.