Bowling Green to recognize pride month
Tonight, during the Bowling Green Council meeting, Mayor Mike Aspacher will issue a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
To promote allyship with and advocacy for LGBTQ+ neighbors, the rainbow pride flag will be flown at the City Administration Building throughout the week.
LGBTQ+ Pride refers to a global movement and philosophy asserting that all people, inclusive of their sexualities and gender identities, should be affirmed in their self-worth and dignity, proud of their resilience, and have the right to equity and equality.
Patrol unveils new distracted driving dashboard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Across Ohio, distracted driving continues to threaten the safety and security of citizens every day. In an effort to curb these violations, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a new dashboard devoted to distracted driving enforcement and education.
The Distracted Driving Dashboard is a detailed view of crashes and violations across Ohio, and the important work that troopers around the state are doing to reduce the impact of this dangerous crime. The Distracted Driving Dashboard can be viewed at http://www.DistractedDrivingDashboard.ohio.gov.
“Right now, cars are safer than ever thanks to enhanced vehicle technology, but the roads are still as dangerous as ever because many drivers are increasingly distracted by cell phones,” said DeWine said. “Last year was the deadliest year on Ohio’s roads in more than a decade, and distracted driving most certainly played a role. This new dashboard will help keep the public informed about this serious public safety issue.”
The new Distracted Driving Dashboard is a part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety, a series of internal and public-facing dashboards dedicated to exploration, analysis, and visualization of crash data across Ohio. Users of the public-facing Distracted Driving Dashboard have the ability to filter data, find specific county and route statistics and get a front seat view of what our troopers do every day to stop distracted driving. In addition, an interactive map shows videos of troopers enforcing violations and where distracted driving corridors are located in Ohio.
“Distracted driving remains a top safety concern for Ohioans and people traveling through our state,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent. “This dashboard furthers the patrol’s prioritization of saving lives. The new Distracted Driving Dashboard is a tool for the public, media, and policy makers to see how troopers are making sure motorists keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”
Distracted driving is engaging in any activity that is not necessary to the operation of a vehicle and impairs, or reasonably would be expected to impair, the ability of the operator to drive the vehicle safely. Talking or texting on cell phones, eating and other distractions continue to cause crashes that have lifelong consequences for both violators and victims. More information on Ohio’s distracted driving laws can be found in Ohio Revised Codes 4511.204, 4511.205 and 4511.991.
With advances in technology and mobile devices, distracted driving has emerged as a major contributor to crashes and deaths on our roadways. Since 2016, there have been over 70,000 crashes in Ohio attributed to distracted driving, with over 2,000 of them causing serious injuries or fatalities. During the same timeframe, troopers have issued over 24,000 distracted driving citations. Safety for everyone driving on Ohio roadways will be an important focus for the patrol this summer and fall.
Call #677 to report dangerous driving.
Forecast
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 85. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.