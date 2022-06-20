BG woman arrested for domestic violence
A Bowling Green woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a man.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a State Street bar at 4:58 p.m. Thursday.
A man said he had been assaulted by his girlfriend at his nearby hotel and in the parking lot. The woman allegedly hit, punched and bit him.
Whitney Trautman, 31, was charged with domestic violence and taken to the Wood County jail.
Patrol looking for recruits
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready to make a difference in their communities.
Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.
After learning the core job and two years of field experience, a trooper is eligible to explore a specialty position. Some of those positions include: aviation, K9 handlers, Special Response Team, instructors and members of our motorcycle unit.
For more information, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit/index.aspx.
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on June 27 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave. The day begins with the business meeting. Following this, Kathy Vermillion will present June’s program: “A Truck Show of Quilted and Machine Embroidered Projects.” A few members will show and tell about their quilts. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Questions may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot Tuesday, with a high near 97. West wind around 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 76.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 92.