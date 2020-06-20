No change in Wood County coronavirus cases.
There have been 331 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is unchanged from Thursday.
There is a new slide on the health department website breaking down location.
Zip codes with one-five active cases: Bowling Green, Bradner, Millbury, Risingsun, Perrysburg and Northwood. There are 10 total active cases. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 66 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 13- men and 201 women.
There have been 51 deaths.
Wood County has 201 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents and staff, according to a Wednesday health department update. This number is usually updated on Wednesdays.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
Statewide, there are 40,549 confirmed cases and 2,430 confirmed deaths. The median age is 48.
BG Parks & Recreation board meets at veterans building
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
ODOT inspects bridges
The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two will do annual bridge inspections next week. All work is weather permitting and may shift a day or two.
The Interstate 475 bridge over Maumee River will be inspected on Monday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Ohio 295 bridge between East Broadway Street and Tracy Road will be done Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Births
Teresa and Dustin Stevens, a girl, June 19, Wood County Hospital
Katie and Justin Steiner, a girl, June 18, Wood County Hospital
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of showers and thunderstorms is 60%.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 63. On Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.