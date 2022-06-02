Rossford Schools break ground on multi-use building
ROSSFORD — The school district will host a groundbreaking ceremony on June 14 at 10 a.m. with invited guests on the site of the new multi-use building which is located at 28720 Lime City Road.
The 79,760-square-foot facility will include an indoor turf facility for athletic and band practices, an e-sports area, STEM maker space classes, locker rooms, weight room, batting practice area and golf simulator space.
The building is being funded mostly through enterprise zone agreements. The Amazon fulfillment center agreement is a leading contributor at $579,000 annually for 15 years.
Wood County Prevention Coalition meets
The Wood County Prevention Coalition/Addiction Task Force will meet June 10 at 9 a.m. at the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 N. Research Drive. All are invited to join.
The coalition unites compassionate community members working together to coordinate high quality programs for the prevention of youth substance abuse in Wood County, Ohio. The coalition was established in 2004.
For more information, contact Tina Bradley at tbradley@wcesc.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 15 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 51.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.