County cases continue to plummet
There have been 13,249 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update.
This is an increase of nine. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was done Tuesday due to the holiday.
There are two average cases per day, down from four last week.
There have been 223 deaths, an increase of one.
There have been 655hospitalizations since March 2020.
In Wood County, there have been 65,878 vaccines started, affecting 50.36% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,310,588 vaccines started, affecting 45.43% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,102,556 confirmed cases and 19,861 confirmed deaths.
Chief: Charges pending in Walbridge stabbing
WALBRIDGE — Two men who were reportedly stabbed in the village early Monday morning remain in stable condition.
Walbridge Police Chief Kenneth Campbell said charges are expected. He referred further questions to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
At 1:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 300 block of Clayton Street after a man called 911 asking for help.
Officers arrived and were approached by a 19-year-old man who was bleeding from the neck. He was transported to a local hospital.
At the same time, a 16-year-old boy was found lying in the driveway in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He also had stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
A knife was found at an area residence during a search.
Food distribution planned for Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to hand out senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be a drive-thru set up this month. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
In addition to the first Friday of the month, the pantry will be open as a drive-thru only on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 5-6 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10- 11 a.m.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
Kiwanis Club hears about food insecurity
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will hold its Thursday luncheon meeting at its new location in the senior center on South Church Street.
The guest speaker is Amy Jeffers, the vice chair of the Brown Bag Food Project. Her topic is food insecurity in the community.
NIOT meets Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 pm.
Join the Zoom meeting at:
The meeting ID is 840 5573 6056 and the passcode is 946533.
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Shop vendor and craft show
A vendor and craft show is set for Saturday in the champion barn on the Wood County Fairgrounds in front of junior fair building, 13800 W. Poe Road.
Local vendors, direct sales and crafters will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.