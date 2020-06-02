Wood County has 47 deaths due to coronavirus
There have been 47 Wood County deaths that can be attributed to coronavirus, according to a Monday health department update.
The number had been at 46 since Friday.
The latest death was a man in his 80s.
There have been 23 men and 24 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 12 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 295 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County.
There are 66 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 59. There are 121 men and 174 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 33,501 confirmed cases and 1,993 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Sentinel-Tribune paywall reinstated
The Sentinel-Tribune online paywall, which had been down during the coronavirus pandemic, has been reinstated.
Subscribers who need assistance creating a username and password for their account should call 419-352-4611. New subscribers may also call this number.
A log-in will be required for current subscribers.
Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Drivers are asked to remain in vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for instructions.
Contact the church for more information at 419-353-0682.
Not In Our Town BG holds conversation on race
NIOT BG is hosting a virtual Community Conversation on Race and Equity, virtually, Thursday at 3 p.m.
The format of the event is designed to foster understanding and will provide a panel of community members who will listen, answer questions, and lead discussion. Audience members can submit their comments and questions via the chat feature, and the event will be facilitated by a moderator. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The community conversation will take place virtually during the regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Meeting link:
Meeting number: 161 053 6480
Password: KCpD4WHPt32
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Hot air balloon incident not a crash
PERRYSBURG — City of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township fire departments responded to a call about a hot air balloon that seemed to be crashing into the Maumee River on Sunday.
On further investigation it turned out to be “just touch-and-go exercises,” according to Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz.
The call originally came into the City of Maumee Division of Fire. Perrysburg Township also responded, because they have an emergency boat, according to township Fire Chief Tom Brice. The boat was not launched.
Tree work closes BG streets
Portions of South Church Street and East Reed Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to tree work in the area.
South Church, between Clough Street and City Parking Lot 3, will close at 7:30 a.m. to traffic. During the closure, access to Lot 3 and the Huntington parking lot will be maintained. Once work is complete on South Church, the road will reopen.
Crews will then move to East Reed, which will be closed from Main Street to North Prospect streets. It is expected that East Reed will reopen at approximately 4 p.m.This schedule is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Birth
Ashley and Brian Walscak, a son, May 30, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A slight chance of showers Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 82.