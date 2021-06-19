BGSU closed Monday for Juneteenth holiday
Bowling Green State University will be closed on Monday to celebrate the new federal holiday, Juneteenth.
Campuses will be closed, the university announced on Twitter on Thursday.
“Today is historic as Juneteenth becomes a federal holiday, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. BGSU believes in the power of community and today, we choose to bring a voice to the history and significance of Juneteenth,” the university stated. “We will continue to observe and celebrate Juneteenth in 2022 and moving forward.”
G. Rapids woman cited after striking building
A Grand Rapids woman has been cited after striking a Bowling Green building with her vehicle.
On Thursday at 10:52 a.m., police were called to 1121 S. Main St. where Heather Gorham had struck the Game Stop store.
According to the description on the accident report, she parked in front of the door, then drove forward and struck the building.
There was damage to her Buick LeSabre and the building, said Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Division.
She had two juveniles in the car with her. No injuries were reported.
Gorham was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Gas line work closes Conneaut
Columbia Gas will close Conneaut Avenue just west of the Haskins Road intersection beginning Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.
Haskins Road will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic. This closure is required to install and upgrade the natural gas main line.
It is expected that the work could last up to three days; however, the duration of this closure is dependent on progress of work and weather.
Concerts in the Park return
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the return of the 2021 Concerts in the Park series on Sunday.
There will be a live performance by the Joe Baker Band beginning at 7 p.m. on the Needle Hall stage. This is a rain or shine event with the event taking place at Needle Hall or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather.
For more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks to print off a complete schedule for the 2021 Concerts in the Park series.
McComb sewer replacement project ramps up
McCOMB — Effective Monday through June 28, East Park Street (Ohio 235) between Ohio 613 and East South Street will be closed for sewer replacement.
The detour is Route 613, Interstate 75, U.S. 224. Through July, intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between South Main and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work. Through July, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on Route 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on Route 613 between Route 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving. The project will be complete in July. The project investment is $950,000.
Wood County From the Farm meetings start
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting casual monthly From the Farm meetings for producers to discuss current agricultural concerns, farm operations, crop production and current programs.
The first From the Farm meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the farm of Kris Swartz, 23642 Ault Road, Perrysburg. Bring a lawn chair. Snacks will be provided.
Contact the Wood SWCD with questions at 419-354-5517 ext. 4 or wcswcd@woodswcd.com.
BG Parks & Rec meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Free carnival welcomes summer
A free carnival will be held June 26 at Sleek Academy, 519 Ordway Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be food, a bouncy house, face painting, glitter tattoos, games and prizes.
Pemberville Party in the Park planned
PEMBERVILLE — The village will host its first Party in the Park on Independence Day at Memorial Park from 1-5 p.m.
There will be games, food, swimming and music.
The Pemberville Community Pool will be open and free for all to swim and the park and shelter house open to play yard games. Enjoy a bite to eat at the food trucks, a twisted balloon, face painting and sit back and listen to the music of Brett Lowry and the lively Tejano Sound Band.
Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Births
Abbey Castillo and Cody Alt, a daughter, June 17, Wood County Hospital.
Kate and Andy Allison, a daughter, June 17, Wood County Hospital.
Alyssa and Matt Karaffa, a son, June 15, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog between 7 and 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers likely Monday, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 51. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 72. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 78.