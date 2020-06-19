Wood County has 10 active coronavirus cases
There have been 331 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is up from 329 on Tuesday.
There is a new slide on the health department website breaking down location.
Zip codes with one-five active cases: Bowling Green, Bradner, Millbury, Risingsun, Perrysburg and Northwood. There are 10 total active cases. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 67 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 13- men and 201 women.
There have been 51 deaths.
Wood County has 198 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents and staff, according to a Wednesday health department update. This has been the same since May 28, with no increase. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 39,973 confirmed cases and 2,3401 confirmed deaths. The median age is 48.
Drive-thru meal supports fire department
The Center Township Fire Department, 9986 Bowling Green Road East, will have a drive-thru chicken barbecue on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m.
The cost is $10.
The meal includes half a chicken, potato salad, baked beans, dinner roll and two cookies.
Perrysburg Twp. Trustees start in-person meetings
LIME CITY — Starting July 1, the board of trustees for Perrysburg Township will resume holding regular in-person meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Facial coverings will be required and social distancing shall be maintained in the meeting facility. The board has established the new time of 4 p.m. for all regular in-person meetings.
Birth
Marie and Brandon Lucrius, a girl, June 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Overnight, a 40% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely overnight and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. On Tuesday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.