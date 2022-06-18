121 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 33,146 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 121 cases since June 10, according to the ODH website.
There have been 355 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,116 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 32,253 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,815,069 confirmed cases and 38,657 confirmed deaths.
A former strength and conditioning coach who worked at Bowling Green High School has been indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor.
Gibson arrested after warrant issued
A former strength and conditioning coach at Bowling Green High School, who was indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor, has been arrested.
Zachary Gibson, 30, Bowling Green, was arrested Thursday on a warrant.
He was arraigned Friday via video from the jail. Bail has been set at $30,000, with 10% allowed. If released, he is to have no contact with the alleged victims or their families. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 26.
Gibson was indicted on Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, both fifth-degree felonies; and attempted illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, also a fifth-degree felony.
According to the indictment, Gibson allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the same 16-year-old while he was a coach “or otherwise in a position of temporary or occasional disciplinary control over the boy.”
Gibson is also accused of possessing or viewing material or performance that shows a minor in a state of nudity.
The offenses reportedly occurred on or about March 1-April 30.
Gibson was never employed directly by the school district. He was let go on April 4 by Fastrak Performance after the company was notified of unspecified allegations.
Gibson worked with the baseball and basketball teams at BGHS.
Great Race closes Perrysburg streets
PERRYSBURG — The city has announced road closures for Tuesday due to the Great Race. All roads will be closed by noon unless noted below:
Louisiana Avenue will be closed from Front Street to Sixth Street (the north part of Louisiana will be closed in the early morning hours on Tuesday). The south part of Louisiana will close at noon.
Fifth street will be closed from the west side of Louisiana to Elm Street.
Indiana Avenue will be closed from Walnut Street to Elm.
West Third Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Louisiana Avenue.
East and West Second Street will be closed near Louisiana.
Also, the Perrysburg Municipal Building will be closed to the public all day Tuesday.
Special Olympics athletes send-off planned
The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a fun send-off celebration to recognize Special Olympic athletes heading to Summer Games at the Ohio State University campus.
On Friday at 8:30 a.m. first responders will perform a drive-by parade by the Nichols Therapy Pool at WCBDD. Community members, family and friends are encouraged to participate in the mini-drive-by parade and/or the rally in the parking lot. Posters are also encouraged to cheer on athletes.
In total, 33 Wood County WildCat athletes will prepare for a weekend full of friendly competitions in bocce, track and field and volleyball.
Volleyball coach and Recreation Specialist LeAnn Frankfather is proud of the athletes.
“These athletes have trained hard. It’s going to be exciting to watch them translate the skills they have learned to a court in major competition,” she said.
Juneteenth holiday moves trash pickup
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth.
This schedule will be followed for refuse/recycling collection next week.
Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday.
Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday.
Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday.
Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Historic preservation commission meets in BG
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on June 28 at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, third floor conference room, 304 N. Church St. For more information call the Planning Department at 419-354-6218.
Births
Kate Morgan and Stephen Linsky, a daughter, June 15, Wood County Hospital.
Ciara Simmons and Carter Ash, a son, June 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny on Juneteenth, with a high near 76. Light northwest wind. A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 75. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 90.