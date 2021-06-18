One more coronavirus death in county
There have been 13,284 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of seven since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are three average cases per day.
There have been 227 deaths, with one new death.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide data on vaccinations and case numbers was not available on Thursday due to technical difficulties.
BG police warn about lug nut thefts
The Bowling Green Police Division has responded to two incidents involving the theft of lug nuts from vehicles. Residents are encouraged to inspect their vehicles prior to driving to ensure the vehicle can be safely operated.
Police Lt. Dan Mancuso said there is no value to the lug nuts, unlike catalytic converters which have been take periodically through the city for the past several months.
This is more of a safety issue, he said, and encouraged residents to check the status of the lug nuts on their vehicle tires to make sure they are in place. A lack of lug nuts could make the tire fall off while the vehicle is in motion, he said.
The Bowling Green Police Division ask that citizens report any and all suspicious activity that they observe.
Tracy Road waterline work stops until fall
NORTHWOOD— Tracy Road, south of Wales Road, is now open and waterline work will resume this fall.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced the update on Thursday.
Farmers Market, Barn Quilt Fest slated for Saturday
FOSTORIA – The next Fostoria Farmers Market will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grass lot on the corner of East Tiffin and South Main streets, with nearly 50 vendors expected.
Dads and Kids is the theme. Attendees can get a raffle ticket entry to win prizes, including a grill and bicycles. Winning tickets will be drawn at noon. Must be present to win.
Fostoria’s first Barn Quilt Festival will take place during the farmers market in the area behind the Edward Jones building and include:
There will be an interactive barn quilt puzzle, as well as barn quilt coloring pages for kids and adults. Visitors can take a self-guided walking tour of nearly 100 barn quilts on display in downtown Fostoria, using the free PocketSights mobile app.
The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau is hosting Suzi Parron, who is a teacher, lecturer and author of two books, “Barn Quilts and the American Quilt Trail Movement” and “Following the Barn Quilt Trail.”
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7 and 9 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 14 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible on Monday after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 74.
Correction
Cemetery not near crash
The cemetery mentioned in the Grand Rapids crash story that ran Thursday was not near the crash site.