No new virus cases in nursing homes
Wood County has 198 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents and staff, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
In Wood County, there are 329 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable. This is up from 328 on Tuesday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 129 men and 200 women.
There have been 51 deaths.
Statewide, there are 39,303 confirmed cases and 2,377 confirmed deaths. The median age is 48.
Birth
Marie and Brandon Lucius, a daughter, June 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
Extended: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.