BG man arrested for trespassing
A Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly entered an apartment, sat down and ate snacks and refused to leave.
Devin Brownlee, 29, was charged with criminal trespass in a habitation and taken to the Wood County jail.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 300 block of South Prospect Street on Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.
According to the report, police found Brownlee laying on the floor and not responsive.
A woman who lives at the residence said she came home and found Brownlee sitting on the couch eating Chex Mix.
When officers tried to arrest Brownlee, he became “dead weight,” according to the report. He was eventually put in a cruiser and taken to jail.
Sewer work closes North Prospect Street
North Prospect Street, between East Merry and East Evers avenues, will close on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for replacement of a sewer lateral. Parking will also be prohibited, according to a The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division news release.
Access to individual properties will be maintained during work. It is anticipated that the street will be reopened at the end of the day. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent on weather and work progress
GFWC Women’s Club holds garage sale
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green will hold its biannual garage sale Saturday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road.
Items available include small furniture and appliances, kitchen, household and home décor items, purses, jewelry and accessories, and gently used toys, among many others.
Pricing will be by donation unless otherwise marked and all proceeds benefit the club’s projects which include four annual scholarships, support of various community organizations including Wood County District Public Library, Cocoon, local food pantries and Black Swamp Players.
Members participate in many community events and anyone interested in learning about the opportunities for service provided by GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green, or who would like to attend a meeting, can consult the Women’s Club website at www.womensclubbg.org or any club member.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 71. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 76. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 89.