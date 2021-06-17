Man steals bike after offering assistance
A man to offered a helping hand to a bicyclist with a flat tire, then reportedly took off with the bike.
At 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of North Main Street for the report of a stolen bike.
The owner of the bike, a 35-year-old man from BG, told police he was riding to Circle K when he noticed he had a flat tire.
According to the police report, he said a man approached him and asked if he would like some help. When he agreed, the unidentified man placed the bike in the bed of his red pickup truck and left.
The bicycle owner said he waited several minutes for the man to return, but he never did so he walked home.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Births
Ciera and Dallas Salazar, a daughter, June 15, Wood County Hospital.
Lindsay Davis and Adam Buck, a daughter, June 15, Wood County Hospital.
Brooke and Matt Kaufman, a daughter, June 15, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across the area Friday into Friday night. The main threats will be hail and strong thunderstorm wind gusts.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended:
Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 85. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 75.