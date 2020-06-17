Wood County coronavirus cases up to 328
There has been another death due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 51 deaths. The latest death was a man in his 80s.
There have been 25 men and 26 women who have died. Of the women, nine were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, six in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 328 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable. This is up from 325 on Monday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 129 men and 199 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 38,911 confirmed cases and 2,362 confirmed deaths.
Soil, water conservation board meets Friday
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly regular meeting on Friday at 8 a.m.
The public may participate via Zoom. Contact the district office at 419-354-5517 ext. 4 for information.
Masons meet in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville Lodge No. 516 of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the lodge, 214 1/2 E. Front St. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available.
Revolving loan fund committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider an application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Fostoria Farmers Market is Saturday
FOSTORIA — The next Fostoria Farmers Market will be Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets.
The theme is “Dads & Kids.” Although music, games and activities are not allowed due to coronavirus restrictions, kiddie bags and gifts for dads will be available at the Clouse Construction tent, while supplies last.
Flowers, plants and locally grown strawberries will be available, along with baked goods, gourmet coffee and pastries; homemade jams, soaps, lotions; handmade cards, jewelry, pottery; wooden and garden decorative items, wind chimes; barn quilts; painted glass; personalized tumblers and keychains; concrete goose and doll clothes, birdhouses; honey products; hand-sewn items; and doggie treats.
Customers are encouraged to wear masks, remember social distancing and keep all pets at home.
For more information email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.