First Solar variance meeting changed
WALBRIDGE — First Solar has requested that the Lake Township zoning variance meeting scheduled for Thursday be moved to July 22. The date has been moved.
Legion hosts fish fry
GRAND RAPIDS — The American Legion Post 232, Grand Rapids, will be having its monthly fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out.
The meal is $10 and is dine-in or carryout.
Father’s Day barbecue
TONTOGANY — American Legion Post 441 will hold a Father’s Day chicken barbecue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until gone.
This is curbside, carryout only. The cost is $10.
Dinner includes a half barbecue chicken, potato, green beans and dinner roll.
Kiwanis Club hears about theater
Members of the Black Swamp Players theater group will be the guest speakers at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis Club noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center on South Church Street.
Lane Hakel and Chip Hutchings will discuss the recent growth and changes of BSP which was founded 53 years ago and will soon have a permanent home.
Births
Brittany and Aaron Childress, a daughter, June 14, Wood County Hospital.
Brandi Hetfinger and Tylor Pitchford, a daughter, June 12, Wood County Hospital.
Lydia and Andrew Shellman, a son, June 11, Wood County Hospital.
Amy and Phil Simmons, a son, via gestational surrogate Amber Maidment, June 11, Wood County Hospital.
Stephanie and Michael Altstadt, a son, June 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 82 and a low around 59. On Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Correction
Senior center ribbon cutting
The Wood County Senior Center ribbon cutting is Friday. An incorrect date was published in Tuesday’s Sentinel-Tribune.