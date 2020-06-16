Wood County coronavirus cases increase to 325
There are 325 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 319 in Friday’s report; there was no report over the weekend.
There have been 50 deaths.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 128 men and 197 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 38,536 confirmed cases and 2,342 confirmed deaths.
180th conducts night training
SWANTON — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night through Thursday, weather permitting.
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 2:30 a.m. this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Bingo is back
TONTOGANY — The American Legion Hall Post 441 will be hosting bingo again at the hall, 18086 Tontogany Road. On June 25, doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Apply to work for census
Census takers are needed in the area.
The job offers extra income, flexible hours and weekly pay.
Personal protective equipment is also provided.
Apply online at 2020CENSUS.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020.
Patrol continues to focus on drugged driving
COLUMBUS – As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on drugged driving.
In 2019, there were 3,915 drugged driving crashes in Ohio. More than one in four of those crashes took place in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hamilton counties.
Of the 1,041 fatal crashes which occurred in Ohio last year, 35% had at least one driver or pedestrian test positive for an illegal or prescription drug. Of those, 19% were only drugs, while 16 percent involved drugs and alcohol.
“We need all Ohioans committed to driving on our roadways safely,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The consequences are serious and real when drivers decide to take the wheel after taking drugs.”
Last year, troopers cited 5,215 people suspected of driving under the influence of one or more drugs.
“We take impaired driving seriously, and continue to be committed to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways through aggressive drugged driving enforcement,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent. “It is inherently dangerous, and simply not worth the risk to get behind the wheel while impaired.”
Call #677 to report unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roads.
Birth
Emilee and Adrian Wilson, a son, June 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Sunny Friday, with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.