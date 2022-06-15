BGSU basketball player shot in Toledo
A Bowling Green State University basketball player was shot in Toledo on Saturday.
Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, said Ubong Etim was shot in a vehicle. There were other student-athletes in the vehicle.
“Bowling Green State University is aware of the June 11 incident in Toledo involving student-athlete Ubong Etim. We remain focused on supporting him in his recovery. While other student-athletes were present in the vehicle, there were no additional injuries reported to the university. Due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation, BGSU has no further comment at this time,” Solis said in a statement.
Etim was the lone high schooler who joined BGSU this past fall, from North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Etim is a 6-foot-8 forward.
Man reportedly passes out in car on Wooster Street, faces charges
A Mount Vernon man faces several charges after he reportedly passed out and his car was found in the turn lane of the 1600 block of East Wooster Street on Friday night.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the scene at 8:18 p.m.
Patrick Stein, 33, was found in the 2021 Toyota Corolla asleep, according to the BGPD report. Officers and fire division personnel reportedly had to bang repeatedly on the window to wake him up.
Police reportedly found a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey, a marijuana cigarette, a marijuana grinder with residue and a bag with a crystalline substance. A black safe was also found in the car.
Stein was cited for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia with marijuana residue, open container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug abuse instruments and impeding traffic.
Driver injured in Sunday BG crash
A driver was injured in a two-car crash in Bowling Green Sunday just after noon.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, Suzanne Guertin, Powell, was northbound on South Wintergarden Road in her 2022 Lincoln Corsair. The 2013 BMW X5 driven by Linda Spitler, Bowling Green, was stopped at the stop sign at Pine Valley Drive and then entered the intersection to turn north. Spitler struck Guertin’s vehicle.
Guertin was treated on scene by BG EMS for an injury to her right foot.
Spitler was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
BG community asked to save energy
Today is projected to be the hottest day so far this year. It’s projected that Bowling Green’s highest electric usage for 2022 will occur as a result. Bowling Green is calling for a Community Energy Savings Day and electric customers are being asked to conserve power.
Bowling Green officials, in a Tuesday news release, said nothing is wrong with the electric grid; they’re just trying to take every avenue to reduce costs for customers.
Community Energy Savings Days are called for when demand for electricity is expected to be high. This can occur during very hot or very cold weather, when homes and businesses are using high amounts of electricity at the same time.
When a Community Energy Savings Day is called, residents can help by using less energy between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. If residents use less energy during these times of peak demand, demand can be spread more evenly on the network, reducing the cost of providing energy and reducing the amount of greenhouse gases generated.
Take simple conservation steps such as shutting off lights when not needed; unplugging small appliances and electric chargers (especially those with small lights); raising the air conditioner thermostat a degree or two; closing curtains, drapes and blinds; doing laundry and other household chores requiring electricity during hours other than 2-6 p.m.; and turning off televisions, computers, gaming consoles and other electronic devices when not being used.
Again, there’s plenty of power available and the grid is in good shape, but if we can conserve during these peak hours, the city can save on transmission and capacity costs in the future, the release said.
A portion of the City of Bowling Green electric rates are the result of what is known as demand peaks, which are based on community-wide electric demand from the hottest/coldest days of the year.
As a municipal electric system, owned by its citizens and customers, it is contingent upon those same citizens and customers to keep the electric rates for themselves and all other customers of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as low as possible.
Klein talks to Rotary Club
The Bowling Green Rotary Club’s Thursday speaker is Jeff Klein, director of Wood County Emergency Management.
Klein has been with the EMA for five years and is the former Perrysburg fire chief. Klein will be presenting information on the total solar eclipse and the impacts on Wood County. The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Bluegrass opens rhythm series
GRAND RAPIDS — The first program of the Rhythm on the River Music Series will be presented by Bridge County Bluegrass Band on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The concerts, sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids, are presented in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.
Bridge County Bluegrass Band is a group of five musicians from the Toledo area. The band, which formed in 2006, features Brad Long on mandolin, Jason Huntley on fiddle, Jerry Endicott on string bass, Merv Spencer on guitar and Steve Porter on banjo. The audience will appreciate the driving bluegrass rhythms, mournful songs, four-part harmony and incredible instrumentals.
The concert is free, bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved farther west on Front Street to the old fire station.
Weston Twp. trustees change meeting date
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees meeting regularly scheduled for Monday has been postponed until Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Weston Township Building located at 14024 Van Tassel Road.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9 tonight. There will be dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 2 and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 95.