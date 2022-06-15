Milton Twp. Fire District serves breakfast
CUSTAR — The Milton Township Fire District will host a Father’s Day breakfast Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon.
Breakfast will be at the township firehall, 22700 Mermill Road.
A donation will be accepted for the breakfast, which will include pancakes, French toast, eggs and sausage.
Gormans to entertain at Exchange Club lunch
A father-daughter duo will provide the entertainment during the Exchange Club luncheon at the Bowling Green Country Club Tuesday.
Anna Gorman Allard and Tom Gorman have performed at various events and venues around Bowling Green, including the Stones Throw and Black Swamp Arts Festival. They offer ballads, bluegrass and pop songs performed with tight harmonies and acoustic guitar.
The public is welcome to attend lunch and to listen to the musical guests. Lunch is $13 cash.
For more information, contact Jenny Swope 419-806-4202.
Births
Katherine Jennings and Cody Critchley, a daughter, June 14, Wood County Hospital.
Alyssa Zielinski and Trevor Robbins, a daughter, June 15, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny at Sunday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 73. Sunny and hot Tuesday, with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 76. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.