County averaging 1.5 COVID cases a day
There have been 13,277 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of seven since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 1.5 average cases per day.
There have been 226 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,291 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.44% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,454,295 vaccines started, affecting 46.66% of the population.
Statewide, there are 926,189 confirmed cases and 20,091 confirmed deaths.
Lunch in the Park continues
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the third 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday.
Food from Sundae Station will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis shelters. There will be a live performance by Ragtime Rick throughout the lunch.
This is a rain or shine event with the event taking place at the shelters or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Births
Brandi Hetfinger and Tylor Pitchford, a daughter, June 12, Wood County Hospital.
Lydia and Andrew Shellman, a son, June 11, Wood County Hospital.
Amy and Phil Simmons, a son, via gestational surrogate Amber Maidment, June 11, Wood County Hospital.
Stephanie and Michael Altstadt, a son, June 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. A chance of showers Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80.