Wayne food giveaway is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the village area will be Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for the 43466 zip code.
BG Bicycle Safety Commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s June meeting will be held via Zoom at their regularly scheduled time of 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting may be viewed by the public via the City’s YouTube Channel; bgohio.org/meetings.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Historic preservation meeting canceled
The monthly meeting of the City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission originally set for June 26 has been canceled. If there are any questions, contact the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Support Serenity Farm with online fundraiser
LUCKEY — Serenity Farm Equestrian Center has moved Benefit for the Barn online for 2020.
This virtual auction will take place in two parts, with the first part going live today.
Like so many other non-profits, Serenity Farm has been struggling to with changes brought on by coronavirus. To protect the health and well-being of riders, volunteers and staff, programs were canceled and fundraisers have been restructured.
Therapeutic riding programs will resume in July, reenergizing the center’s staff and volunteers.
All proceeds from the auction will support equine assisted therapy programs for individuals throughout the region. To view items and place bids visit, www.biddginowl.com/SerenityFarmEquestrianCen.
Custar zoning commission meets
CUSTAR — The Village of Custar’s Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the legion hall on Custar Road.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny Friday, with a high near 92. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.