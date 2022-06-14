Sunday rides resume for Perrysburg Transit
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Transit will resume Sunday service beginning June 26. Sundays were temporarily suspended back in April due to a lack of trip volume and the need for a weekend dispatcher. Requests for rides are now more frequent and a new dispatcher has been hired.
Beginning June 26, office hours will be Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Driving hours for Sunday will be 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Driving hours for Monday-Saturday will remain the same (8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.) Rides may be scheduled up to one week in advance.
More details can be found on the Perrysburg Transit website.
Perrysburg Transit provides door-to-door transportation services for citizens who need a ride within the city. The cost is $1 per ride for those 13 years old and older.
Food distributed in Wayne
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Watch a movie with N. Baltimore library
NORTH BALTIMORE — This Thursday the North Baltimore Public Library will be having their View & Chew, a monthly free movie at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
All are welcome to come out to the historic Virginia theater to watch “Father Stu” starring Mark Wahlberg. The movie follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available.
Grape Smuggler play market
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market continues Thursday at 7 p.m. with The Grape Smugglers.
Concerts take place on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
The Grape Smugglers are a seven-piece band of seasoned musicians who play a wide range of genre’s including blues, rock, vintage R&B and soul.
The Grape Smugglers are best known for incorporating riveting solos into their performances making their concerts memorable and their fan base growing . Members include Bob Manley, saxophone and flute; Tim Tiderman, keys; John Grafing, trumpet; Chuck Caswell, drums; Bernie Greenberg, bass; Dave Stella, lead guitar, Rick Thomas on guitar.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
The Music at the Market concert series runs in conjunction with the Farmers Market which features booths with fresh foods, products and food trucks.
For questions contact the organizers at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or text 419 902 2782.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: From this afternoon through Wednesday evening, extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. The hottest temperatures and heat index values are expected Wednesday afternoon. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 108. Southwest wind around 6 mph. A slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunny Friday, with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 89.