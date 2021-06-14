Toledo man drowns in Three Meadows Pond
PERRYSBURG — A Toledo man is dead after an accidental drowning at Three Meadows Pond, according to a city news release.
Perrysburg fire and police crews responded to a call at 6:21 p.m. on Friday at Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, for a potential drowning.
Upon arrival at the scene, medics attempted life saving measures on the victim. After life saving measures failed, the victim was transported to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
The victim, Damien Martinez, 35 , was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:02 p.m.
No foul play is suspected and the incident is being treated as accidental, the press release said.
Quilters meet in Findlay
Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on June 28 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.
The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Forecast
Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 81.