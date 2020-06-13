Wood County coronavirus increase to 319
There are 319 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is up from 317.
There have been 50 deaths, which is one more since June 4. The latest death was a woman in her 90s.
There have been 24 men and 26 women who have died. Of the women, nine were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, six in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 12 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 127 men and 190 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 37,519 confirmed cases and 2,280 confirmed deaths.
Furloughed inmate found
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday night that a man who didn’t return from a furlough has been found and is incarcerated.
Ryan Jay Deshetler, Toledo, failed to return to the Wood County Justice Center on June 5 following a furlough that was issued by the Wood County Court of Common Pleas.
He was wanted on a contempt of court warrant.
Deshetler was being held in the Wood County jail on a probation violation from a cocaine possession conviction.
US closes in some places
U.S. 6, between County Home Road and Huffman Road, Bowling Green, will be closed for bridge rehabilitation beginning Monday. Estimated completion is July.
The detour is Ohio 25 to Ohio 281 to Ohio 199.
Beginning June 29, the detour is Route 25 to Route 281 to Route 6.
Route 6, between southern leg of Route 199 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning June 29 through July. Lane restrictions possible between southern leg of SR 199 and US 23 for resurfacing. Estimated completion is August.
The detour is Route 281 to Route 25. Wayne Road is closed at Route 6. Seek alternate route.
Veterans services board meets
The Veterans Service Commission will meet in regular session via teleconference on Tuesday beginning at 12:30 p.m.
To join the session call in around 12:20 p.m.
Call: 1-408-418-9388
When asked for a meeting number (access code) enter: 713-679-525 #
When asked for an attendee ID, enter #
Birth
Khrystyne and Deneb Foote, a daughter, June 10, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 90.