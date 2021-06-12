Motorcyclist in jail after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist who led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase remains in jail on numerous charges.
Johnathan Hayes, 21, met with members of the Bowling Green State University police department Thursday afternoon, and was transported to the jail.
His charges include speed, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, traffic control device, disregard for safety on highways, failure to maintain reasonable control, driving with no motorcycle endorsement, lack of license plates, and driving in marked lanes.
Bond was set at $30,000.
Hayes on Wednesday reportedly led BGSU police of a high-speed pursuit north on North Prospect Street, running every stop sign from East Wooster until he turned west onto Poe Road.
The BGSU officer lost sight of Hayes on North Main Street but learned from dispatch that the Ohio State Highway Patrol had spotted Hayes around Ohio 582 and was in pursuit southbound on Ohio 25.
He ended up crashing his motorcycle at the Road Closed signs on East Poe and Mercer roads.
Deacons’ Shop open on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop will be open Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., from 9:30-11 a.m. Shoppers, who must wear masks, may use both the front Courtyard Garden entrance as well as the back Grove Street Entrance.
To make a donation, call 419-352-5176 for an appointments to drop off items.
Birth
Becca and Ben Daneker, a daughter, June 10, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Clear at night, with a low around 62.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 83.