Wood County coronavirus cases up to 317
There are 317 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is up from 313.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from June 4.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 56. There are 127 men and 190 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
Statewide, there are 37,120 confirmed cases and 2,263 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
‘Minimal’ storm damage in county
A storm on Wednesday afternoon took down a few trees and wires, but overall Wood County “dodged a bullet,” according to Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
There were reports of wires down in North Baltimore, Bloomdale, Lake Township and Middleton Township, he said.
“There didn’t seem to be a center to where things happened,” Klein said. “I would say there was minimal damage.”
There had been warnings about a major storm Wednesday afternoon.
“We dodged a bullet because it was heading for us,” Klein said of the storm.
When it hit Findlay, the system turned east and missed Wood County, he said. “The county was very lucky with this one.”
Klein encouraged people to take weather warnings seriously, even when they don’t pan out.
“We don’t know 100% where it’s going to form,” he said of forecasting. “We really want the people to take these things seriously.”
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://youtu.be/_1-aGx3mpvI
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
BG city building reopens
On Wednesday, the City Administrative Services Building will be accessible to the public again.
Floor clings have been placed to help remind the public to practice social distancing while in the building. While conducting business, masks are recommended and encouraged for visitors. Anyone who is sick should stay home and contact the respective office via phone or email.
As a reminder, the other methods of doing business with the city remain in effect.
Before visiting the building, consider these alternatives:
Utility bill pay
Pay bills online or by phone
Use drop box to submit payment
Set up Auto Pay
Permits
Download forms from the website
Use drop box to submit
Income taxes
Download forms from the website
Use drop box to submit
For tax questions, call 419-354-6212.
Wayne Public Library opens
WAYNE — The library, 137 E. Main St., is open.
Hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-noon.
Sign up for the summer reading program, which is Imagine Your Story.
Register online at www.waynepl.org. The library also does daily social media updates.
District starts flushing in northern part of county
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Monday, through July 17.
This will be done on hydrants in the unincorporated areas surrounding the Perrysburg, east on U.S. 20 and Interstate 75, south to Oak Meadows and from Perrysburg Heights to Willowbend subdivision, including all subdivisions not incorporated along Ohio 65, on the west side of Perrysburg. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may call 419-354-9090 of 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p,m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50.
Extended: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny Monday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 87.