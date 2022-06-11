137 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 32,969 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 137 cases since June 3, according to the ODH website.
There have been 355 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,113 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,979 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,798,900 confirmed cases and 38,657 confirmed deaths.
More surveillance footage needed in Perrysburg auto vandalism
PERRYSBURG — Another dozen cases were added to the list of vehicles that were vandalized on Monday night and police are requesting that residents continue sending in surveillance footage.
“It’s very frustrating. I know there has to be footage out there,” Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said Friday.
There is footage that was turned in and detectives have it under review, but they do need more, Jones said.
He said that modern technology allows for both high quality night vision and motion detection. He recommended that residents review their logs of motion detection and that they contact Det. Ryan Merrow at 419-872-8001.
It is believed that the vandalism occurred overnight on Monday into the early morning of Tuesday.
Police are asking any residents to check their home security video systems or doorbell cameras if they live in the areas of: Delaware Drive, Ottawa Lane, Chippewa Lane, Eckel Junction Road, the 100 blocks of Louisiana Ave. and East and West Front Street, as well as the Three Meadows Apartments on Three Meadows Court.
“On most of the vehicles it appears that the paint was scratched with something, perhaps a sharp object. It was a capital letter A, and depending on your viewpoint, it could be a sideways letter A, but it was on the hood of cars, or doors of cars. We are unclear of the significance of that,” Jones said. “But definitely they are all related.”
Truck Stop Ministries has concert
NORTH BALTIMORE — Chris Baldwin and Owen Stapley will perform at the Truck Stop Ministries In. concert on Sunday at the Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road.
Dinner is at 5 p.m. and the show at 6 p.m. at the IHOP restaurant.
For more information call Chaplain Jon Reynolds at 419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456.
Mercy Health offers Inclusion Resource Fair
PERRYSBURG — Families looking for a day of fun and play as well as the opportunity to engage with community, health and wellness resources are invited to enjoy the outdoors at an Inclusion Resource Fair presented by Mercy Health.
The event is today from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground at Rotary Community Park, 26350 Fort Meigs Road.
There will be food trucks as well as Bay Creek Farm, which will have goats and miniature horses.
This event is free and open to the public.
Criminal Justice is focus of Exchange Club talk
BGSU Criminal Justice faculty member Catherine Pape, a specialist in institutional and community corrections and offender reentry, will discuss her work with the Exchange Club Tuesday at its weekly meeting.
She joined the BGSU Criminal Justice faculty in the fall of 2017 and created the first-ever Criminal Justice Learning Community at BGSU where students take classes as a cohort and tour various correctional facilities throughout Ohio and Michigan.
During the 2021-22 school year students from the learning community visited Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City., and Pape will present highlights of these trips during her talk.
She is developing a spring 2023 student trip to London and Oxford to explore the roots of the British justice system.
She teaches a a variety of graduate and undergraduate courses, including introduction to criminal justice, juvenile justice, corrections, race and criminal justice, and research methods.
The Exchange Club meets at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club and the public is invited.
BRAVE celebrates Juneteenth in BG
BRAVE will be hosting the annual Juneteenth Festival on June 18 from 2-8 p.m. at the Wooster Green.
The event will feature art, live music and food.
Way library to Show ‘The Great Race’ on Race Day
PERRYSBURG — In honor of The Great Race rolling through Perrysburg, Way Public Library will be showing the movie of the same name on June 21 at 2 and 5 p.m. This 1965 slapstick comedy stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, Natalie Wood and Peter Falk, and was inspired by the actual 1908 New York to Paris automobile race via the Bering Strait.
For more information call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 or visit waylibrary.info.
BG utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday is canceled due to lack of official business requiring board action.
The next meeting will be June 27 at 5 p.m. in council chambers at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 86. A chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 76. Sunny and hot Wednesday, with a high near 97. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.