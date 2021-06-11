One more coronavirus death in county
There have been 13,270 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of seven since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are two average cases per day.
There have been 226 deaths, with two new deaths.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There is one zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are five confirmed cases in Perrysburg.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 67,003 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.22% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,423,850 vaccines started, affecting 46.40% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,073,9622 confirmed cases and 20,021 confirmed deaths.
Sheriff: Beware of phone scam
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.
There have been multiple reports on Thursday of citizens receiving calls that appear to come from the sheriff’s office phone number of 419-354-9001, with the caller indicating they are an officer, or Officer Mike Green.
The scammers are then stating the caller needs to confirm their Social Security number as it has been used in a recent scam.
The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that they would never call and ask for Social Security numbers. For more information or to report a scam, call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 419-354-9001.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 79.