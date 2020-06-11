Wood County coronavirus cases increase to 313
There are 313 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update. This is up from 308, which the cases had been at since Friday.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from June 4.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 58. There are 125 men and 183 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
Statewide, there are 36,710 confirmed cases and 2,231 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Shooting investigated in N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a Tuesday shooting, according to Police Chief Dave Lafferty.
The shooting occurred Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. on East Water Street, he said.
The male victim was transported by air ambulance to a Toledo area hospital, Lafferty said.
In a press release late Wednesday, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the 16-year-old was truck by a bullet from a handgun while visiting a friend. The teen is in stable condition.
Steven Eninger, 22, was charged with tampering with evidence. After a hearing in Bowling Green Municipal Court he was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 17 at 1 p.m.
A juvenile was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence and lodged in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
“Investigators are confident that they have identified the parties involved,” Dobson said.
The case remains under investigation by the North Baltimore Police Department, with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the prosecutor’s office.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52.
Extended:
Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 67. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50. Sunny Sunday, with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny Monday, with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 81.