Jam to Slee and Rhythm Method in the park
PERRYSBURG — The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concerts continues with Cindy Slee and the Rhythm Method, from noon-1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St.
The series will continue every Wednesday through August. Picnic tables are available, and attendees may have their lunch while listening to the Perrysburg based acoustic trio Cindy Slee and the Rhythm Method. Slee is known for her sultry, alto vocals. She plays acoustic guitar and harmonica accompanied by the background vocals of Aaron Keaster, playing the upright bass and percussionist Rob Desmond. They write and perform original songs and mix in cover tunes by artists who have most influenced them over the years, including Hank Williams, John Mayer, John Fogerty, the Beatles, Gin Blossoms and Sheryl Crow.
For more information contact the concert coordinator, Main ART-ery by texting 419 902 2782 or send an email to mainarteryinfo@gmail.com.
See ‘Erie Situation’ at Maumee theater
MAUMEE — Plastic Oceans International, Great Lakes Outreach Media, and Lake Erie Waterkeeper will present a public screening and discussion of “The Erie Situation” at Maumee Indoor Theatre on Sunday.
Filmmakers, subjects, and local experts and officials will be on hand at 4:30 p.m. and a panel discussion following the film, which is “about the toxic mix of big agriculture, politics and water security rights” following the 2014 water shutdown in Northwest Ohio.
“The Erie Situation” explores the confluence of science, public sentiment, politics and the farming lobby as Ohio wrestles with how to confront the drivers of toxic algae in one of the Great Lakes.
For more information about the film, go to https://www.theeriesituation.com/.
The screening begins at 5:30 p.m., and reservations are required for limited seating. A $10 donation is requested.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between midnight and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 83. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 30%