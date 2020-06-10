Wood County coronavirus cases still at 308
There are 308 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update. This is unchanged from Friday’s update.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 58.5. There are 125 men and 183 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 36,355 confirmed cases and 2,196 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
BG school board calls special meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on today at 4 p.m.
The board will immediately go into executive session for the purpose of conferences with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action then return to the special meeting.
The board members will meet remotely, with the public able to watch via YouTube: https://youtu.be/NIUZr-Y9PtU
Action is expected to be taken.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 13 to 16 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50. Sunny Sunday, with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82.