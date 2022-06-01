Toledo man cited for improperly handling firearm
A Toledo man was cited after a gun and marijuana were found in his vehicle.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer stopped a black Lincoln SUV on Sunday at 2:33 a.m. in the 200 block of East Wooster Street for only having one brake light.
When the officer detected the smell of marijuana, he asked the driver to exit the vehicle.
The driver said he had a gram of marijuana in his center console, according to the report. The officer found the marijuana and a loaded Taurus handgun in the console.
The driver did not have a conceal carry permit in any state, according to the report.
John Cohn Jr., 21, was cited for possession of marijuana and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Monthly food giveaway is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
Hydrants flushed in McClure
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department is flushing and testing fire hydrants now through June 24. Testing will be performed on hydrants in the area in McClure and on Ohio 65 north to Ohio 110, Route 65 south to County Road N and County Road N to Road 7. Testing will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the districts office, 12560 Middleton Pike. Customers may call 419-354-9090 ext. 170 or 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Rotarians hear about domestic violence shelter
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Annie Miner, prevention specialist for the Cocoon.
The Cocoon exists to provide safety, healing and justice for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, their children and others affected by these abuses. The Cocoon has evolved into Wood County’s only comprehensive and holistic domestic and sexual violence agency.
The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
NIOT BG meets virtually
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Human Relations Commission meets
The Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. in council chamber, third floor of the city building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop along and ahead of a cold front that moves across the region today. Clusters of thunderstorms may develop by this afternoon and continue into the evening. The main threat is strong damaging winds but some larger hail is possible with the first storms that develop.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 81. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.