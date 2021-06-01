Two men reportedly stabbed in Walbridge
WALBRIDGE — Two men were reportedly stabbed in the village early Monday morning.
At 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Clayton Street after a man called 911 asking for help.
According to a Walbridge police press release, officers arrived in the Clayton and Clinton streets area and were approached by the 911 caller, a 19-year-old man, who was bleeding from the neck.
Officers rendered aid until Lake Township Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
At the same time, officers from Northwood and Lake Township, who were assisting, found a 16-year-old boy lying in the driveway in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He also had stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
Both are in stable condition, according to the release.
After executing a search warrant at a Clayton home, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation found several pieces of evidence, including a knife, the release said.
The individuals taken to the hospital are the only two people involved in the incident, the release said. Criminal charges are pending.
Have lunch in the park on Friday
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, along with Premier Bank and Bowling Green Exchange Club will be kicking off the 2021 Lunch in the Park series on Friday.
Food from Kabob It will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis Shelters. There will be a live performance by Tim Tegge and the Black Swamp Boys throughout the lunch.
This is a rain or shine event with the event taking place at the shelters or inside the Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit Our Programs page at www.bgohio.org/parks to print off a schedule for the 2021 series.
City of Perrysburg fishing derby returns
PERRYSBURG — The city will conduct the annual fishing derby at Three Meadows Park pond on Saturday (rain date is June 12).
Registration is available onsite the day of the derby. The derby will run from 8-11:30 a.m. and is available to children 16 years of age and younger. A fishing license is not required for children. Children must be accompanied by an adult during the entire duration of the fishing derby.
The pond is being stocked with two types of fish, catfish and bass. There will be prizes for the longest species caught, the longest catfish caught, and the longest bass caught.
Participants are asked to bring their own rod, tackle, and bait. Please know that no food or drinks will be provided, therefore it is encouraged that participants bring their own. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted at the park.
For additional informational or questions, contact the department of public service at 419-872-8020.
Barbecue benefits post 711
AmVet Post 711, 1045 N. Main St., will hold a chicken barbecue on June 13 .
Meals will be available starting at 11 a.m., until gone. This is drive-thru or carryout.
The cost is $10.
Dinners include a half barbecue chicken, baked potato, green beans and roll.
For more information call 419-352-4800.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 71. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: Showers likely Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 86.