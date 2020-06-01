County coronavirus cases total 292
There are 292 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Sunday health department update. This is eight more than on Friday.
There have been 46 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 59. There are 120 men and 172 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 33,073 confirmed cases and 1,944 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Passenger ejected during Lake Twp. crash
MILLBURY – A passenger was seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle after a Saturday night crash on Interstate 280 in Lake Township.
On May 30, at approximately 11:41 p.m., troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash at 11:41 p.m. on I-280 near Moline Martin Road.
William Koperski, 37, Clay Center, was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV, southbound on I-280. Koperski traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, overturned and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway.
His wife and passenger, Jessica Koperski, 35, Clay Center, Ohio was ejected from the vehicle.
Both Koperskis were transported by Lake Township Fire and EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Lake Township Fire and EMS, Walbridge Police Department, Lake Township Police Department and Pat and Sons Towing.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 84.