County coronavirus cases at 218
There are 218 coronavirus cases in Wood County, which includes confirmed and probable, according to a Friday afternoon. update. This is up from 211 cases on Thursday.
There have been 29 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday. There are 57 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 68. There are 86 men and 132 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 21,969 confirmed cases. There have been 1,185 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. Th median age is 51.
Man reportedly treated for gunshot wound
Police responded Thursday night to Wood County Hospital, where a man had apparently suffered a gunshot wound.
“It’s still being investigated where it happened, in the city or where,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso of the Bowling Green Police Division on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., at 11:06 p.m., he said.
There is no information on the man’s condition or his age, Mancuso said. Detectives are still on scene, conducting interviews, he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Scott Frank at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.
Grill fire blamed for Ralphie’s blaze
LIME CITY — A fire that destroyed a sports bar on Tuesday was caused by an accidental grill fire, according to a press release by the Perrysburg Township Fire Department.
Chief Tom Brice said that a thorough investigation was conducted at Ralphie’s, 27393 Holiday Lane, by the Perrysburg Township Fire Department, the State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and the township police.
“That investigation has revealed that the fire started on a grill in the kitchen which subsequently spread into the attic space. The fire has been determined to have been accidental,” he said.
There were no injuries and the restaurant had been closed for the night when the fire was spotted by a township police officer on patrol.
Rossford, Northwood, Lake and the City of Perrysburg fire departments provided mutual aid.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the restaurant had closed at 8 p.m. after carryout finished.
BG schools recognize the arts, class of 2020
On Monday beginning at 7:30 p.m., join the Bowling Green Performing Arts Department as they will recognize the class of 2020.
This will be similar to what athletic departments did earlier last month to honor the spring athletes, according to a Friday update posted by Superintendent Francis Scruci.
Tune in and help recognize the many talented performing arts students. Visit youtu.be/rRpgw2Hkem8 for the show.
BG utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business.
Births
Morgan and Ryan Dumond, a daughter, May 6, Wood County Hospital.
Antoinette and Jared Rader, a son, May 7, Wood County Hospital.
Hope Santangelo and Anthony Flores, a son, May 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 61. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.