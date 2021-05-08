Elected officials will give legislative update
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Project Team will hold its their Annual Legislative Update on June 11 at Wood County Job and Family Services 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road in the multi-purpose room. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8.
The program will open with an update from Chancellor Randy Gardner and will then include conversations with state elected officials, including Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green; Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg; and Gardner.
Trending topics will be discussed and .attendees will be given the opportunity to address these officials as time permits.
Reservations are required by June 4 by 5 p.m. Register on the chamber website at https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/.
Vaccine clinics, appointments available
Through a Vaccine On Demand program, Wood County residents can schedule coronavirus vaccines at any location in Wood County for up to six people.
Schedule appointments using the ArmorVax app, at www.ArmorVax.com (look for “Vaccine On Demand” as the location in ArmorVax) or by calling 419-823-9512.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are held every Monday from noon-6 p.m. at Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road. First and second vaccine doses (Pfizer) will be offered. Second doses of Pfizer vaccines are given three weeks after the first dose.
Appointment times may be assigned on arrival as needed for social distancing. Walk-ins are welcome for all vaccine clinics.
Today’s clinics include Elmwood Middle School (Pfizer), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Rossford Junior-Senior High School, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Go on a friendship walk
The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a Friendship Walk next week. Walk, roll or stroll on the Wood Lane Campus Thursday from noon-1 p.m. Food trucks will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk for 15, 30, or 45 minutes.
Births
Megan Garner, a son, May 6, Wood County Hospital.
Krystal and Kenny Mulkey, a son, May 5, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. High near 53. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low at night around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 59. Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Tuesday Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Areas of frost Wednesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.