2 more coronavirus deaths reported
There have been 29 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, up from 27, according to a Thursday health department update.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s died.
There are 211 total cases, including confirmed and probable. There are 55 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 68. There are 84 men and 127 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 21,132 confirmed cases. There have been 1,153 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 51.
BG school board holds special meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday at noon.
The board members will meet remotely, with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://youtu.be/L1-ry-Qu9RM
The purpose of the meeting is to address a resolution petition of territory transfer. Action is expected to be taken.
‘Wing night’ in Bradner
BRADNER — American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., will hold a “wing night” Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634. An order comes with eight jumbo wings, tater tots and slaw, all for $9.
Weston alumni will not have banquet
The Weston Alumni Association Committee has canceled the 2020 Alumni Banquet due to the coronavirus.
Since the virus can be extremely dangerous to the elderly and all of our members are over the age 80, the committee did not want to endanger anyone or possibly spread the virus, the group said in a news release.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 10 to 17 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35.
Extended: Showers likely after 8 a.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 51. Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Areas of frost Tuesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Patchy frost at night. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Patchy frost Wednesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60.