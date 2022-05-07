County has 76 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,852 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 76 cases since April 29.
There have been 355 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,097 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,186 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,708,071 confirmed cases and 38,493 confirmed deaths.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated during the summer semester.
BG Council hears requests for ‘rescue’ funds
The Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole will hold a public forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 North Church St., to hear ideas for the remaining American Rescue Act Plan funding.
Those presenting ideas are asked to select a spokesperson if part of larger group, and to keep presentations to seven minutes or less.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio seeking volunteers
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is building its volunteer team in the Bowling Green, Genoa, Oregon, Point Place and Temperance communities.
Volunteers have the opportunity to work closely with Hospice staff to improve the quality of life for patients and families through a variety of tasks.
The current need is for volunteers who are willing to visit patients in their homes or at nursing homes. These volunteers provide companionship for patients, respite for caregivers and assist with simple tasks.
Learn more about the volunteer program and apply via www.hospicenwo.org.
BG utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday is canceled due to lack of official business requiring board action.
The next meeting will be May 23 at 5 p.m. in council chambers at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Birth
Klarissa and Tony Blake, a son, May 5, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 85.