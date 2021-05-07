County cases increase by 57, Wood stays red
There have been 13,052 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 57 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 14 average cases per day.
There have been 221 deaths, with three new deaths.
There have been 647 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are eight zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 40 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 24 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 60,377 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 46.15% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,786,481 vaccines started, affecting 40.95% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread.
There have been 162 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 284.
Statewide, there are 906,928 confirmed cases and 19,344 confirmed deaths.
BG Parks & Rec Board holds levy meeting
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board will be holding a special meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a recommendation from the parks and recreation levy committee. Action is expected to be taken.
The meeting may be viewed by the public via the City’s YouTube Channel; bgohio.org/meetings. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
BG sewer work closes N. Enterprise
North Enterprise Street, from Frazee Avenue to Poe Road, will be closed to traffic from Monday until May 14. Included in this closure will be the intersection of North Enterprise Street and Frazee.
This closure is required to install a sanitary sewer line.
This schedule may change depending on progress of work and weather.
Drive-thru for food is Wednesday
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-thru food distribution in Bowling Green.
The site is Wood County Jobs & Family Services, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road, on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, visit
https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/may-12th-food-box-distribution-wood-county-odjfs/?doing_wp_cron=1620313193.7473421096801757812500
This is a non-contact distribution.
Pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab, or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 215
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The food bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.
Forecast
Tonight: Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 60. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 63.