Long-term care coronavirus cases total 158
Wood County has 158 long-term care cases, which include residents and five staff, according to a health department update posted on Wednesday. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 118 long-term care cases.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 16 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 43 residents, 15 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, three staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, eight staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, five residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
There are 206 total cases, including confirmed and probably, in Wood County. There are 53 hospitalizations. There have been 27 deaths.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 69. There are 81 men and 125 women with coronavirus.
Statewide, there are 20-625 confirmed cases and 1,114 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106 and the median age is 51.
Port authority considers financing
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Friday at 8:30 a.m. to consider financing for Project Bullseye and Project Apollo 12.
The meeting will be held in the Wood County Commissioners’ Meeting Room, fifth floor, One Courthouse Square.
Join in BG Virtual Talent Show
The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department will be holding its first Virtual Talent Show.
Visit the Virtual Parks & Recreation Community at www.facebook.com/bgparks.rec for ideas on how to stay active and be entertained from home.
Birth
Nicole Pine and Zebediah Roberts, a son, May 1, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 51. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 56. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 61.