Brim, Bishop Intersection closes for substation project
The Brim and Bishop roads intersection will be closed on Tuesday from 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m. as part of the Bellard Substation project. Dates of this closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather and the progress of work.
Fostoria hydrant flushing starts May 23
FOSTORIA — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning May 23-27. Testing will be performed on hydrants in the area on Ohio 23 out of Fostoria north to the Charter Steel facility. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike. Customers may call 419-354-9090 ext. 170 or 877-354-9090 if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Reel Opinions presents Lucy Worsley Investigates
PERRYSBURG — On May 19 at 2 p.m., Way Public Library and WGTE present “Lucy Worsley Investigates: The Princes in the Tower. What happened to the Princes in the Tower?”
Worsley uncovers the story of the two boys whose disappearance in 1483 has led to centuries of mystery and speculation.
Registration is not required. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers. Low around 49. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 85.