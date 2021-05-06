Walk in for vaccine next week in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Health Department will hold a walk-in vaccine clinic, administering the Pfizer vaccine, on May 13 from 3-8 p.m. at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, 12282 Jefferson St.
Any person age 16 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Advance registration is not required. Vaccines will be administered on a walk-in basis.
Contact the Wood County Health Department at 419 352-8402 with questions.
Haskins has two council seats available
HASKINS — Village council has two vacant seats. For more information send an interest letter to village hall at 405 N. Findlay Road or call 419-823-1911.
BG transit committee meets
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on May 18 at 1:30 p.m. in council chamber, third floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Immediately following the transit advisory committee meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-up vaccines
Coronavirus immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide at Walmart and Sam’s Club.
Walmart is also utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities via events and gatherings. Most recently, Walmart partnered with the National Hot Rod Association at their Southern Nationals Event in Commerce, Georgia, to offer walk-up vaccinations for race fans.
All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Ohio are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.
Birth
Ashley and Alan Tyson, a son, May 4, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 58. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 59. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 62.