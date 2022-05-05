McComb man arrested for obstructing official business
Bowling Green police on Friday responded to a report of a man passed out in his vehicle in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street.
A caller at 12:27 p.m. reported the man was passed out at a pump at Speedway, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
The man, later identified as Dustin Willmarth, 30, of McComb, was taken to the hospital before being transported to the jail.
He was charged with obstructing official business and tampering with evidence.
Bond has been set at $15,000.
The incident is still under investigation.
Mother’s Day barbecue in Tontogany
TONTOGANY — A Mother’s Day chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday at the Lybarger-Grimm Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road.
The Sons of American Legion and the auxiliary are hosting.
On the menu is a half chicken, potato, green beans and roll, for $13.
For more information call 419-351-8099.
Perrysburg pool season passes on sale for city residents
PERRYSBURG – Season passes and resident ID card sales for the pool are on sale now at the Fort Meigs YMCA during regular business hours. The YMCA is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Season pool passes are available only to city residents or the first 300 Perrysburg City School District residents. There will be 300 additional Perrysburg City School District resident passes sold after the swim team championship meet which is held on July 12. The fee will then be half price.
Prices for season pool passes vary based on time of purchase and who the pass is for. Detailed information about 2022 pool fees is on the city’s website. Proof of residency is required in order to purchase a season pool pass. Residents must bring a current utility bill and a photo ID for verification. Resident ID cards can be purchased for $5.
Single session admission rates are $4 for city residents (with resident ID card) and $12 for non-residents or residents without an ID card or season pass. Children ages 5 and under are free.
The pool is located at Municipal Park, 915 Elm St. The pool will be open from June 4-Aug. 14. Pool hours are 1-8:30 p.m., Sunday to Saturday.
History Circle continues at Way
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The group will meet for a discussion of the documentary “The Babushkas of Chernobyl.”
Griffis’ current research projects include conservative women and the Equal Rights Amendment, and the history of women’s in-home selling parties. She teaches courses on women’s history, the history of US ethnicity and immigration, and U.S. LGBTQ history.
watch the movie beforehand. DVDs are available at Way to borrow. Or stream the movie on Hoopla or Kanopy using the Way library card.
For more information visit waylibrary.info or call the library at 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Birth
Ash Kolsky and Taylor Cook, a son, May 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then showers likely between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86.