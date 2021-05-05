Truck driver hurt in I-280 crash
MILLBURY – A Michigan truck driver was injured in a crash involving another truck early this morning on Interstate 280 in Lake Township, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 12:57 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash.
Mirlanbek Aitikeyev, 35, Chicago, was driving a 2015 Volvo commercial semi-truck. Jeffrey Hoseclaw, 56, Marlette, Michigan, was driving a 2015 International commercial semi-truck.
Aitikeyev and Hoseclaw were both driving southbound on Interstate 280, in the right lane, when Hoseclaw failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck Aitikeyev’s vehicle in the rear, according to the patrol.
Hoseclaw was transported to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMS, Northwood Fire and Pat & Son Towing.
Pedestrian struck in BG crosswalk downtown
A pedestrian chasing down a mask blowing in the wind was struck by a vehicle downtown, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
On Monday at 12:49 a.m., Margaret Weaver, BG, was crossing North Main Street on the crosswalk at East Court Street.
According to the accident report, the pedestrian crossing signal displayed a solid red hand indicating pedestrians should not cross at that time.
Weaver dropped her mask which was blown into the intersection by the wind. She went into the middle of the intersection to grab it and then jogged to the southeast corner. While doing so, she was struck by Alexis Ray, BG, who was traveling north on North Main and turned east onto East Court Street.
Ray, who was driving a 2012 Honda Civic, had a green light at the time.
Weaver suffered a scraped knee and denied medical attention.
New Thursday hours at Way library
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will be staying open later on Thursday evenings to coincide with farmers market hours.
Starting this week, Thursday hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
The library’s updated hours are Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Lt. Gov. Husted to visit Terra State
FREMONT – Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be visiting Terra State Community College on Thursday to speak with faculty, staff, students and community partners involved in the college’s utility construction installer program.
His visit follows the end of In-Demand Jobs Week, a statewide celebration of the jobs, industries and skills that are in-demand in Ohio.
“In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity for businesses to highlight the abundance of great jobs available and to show how students have ready access to the resources they need to start their career path,” Husted said. “Ohio has a rapidly growing supply of higher-paying, in-demand jobs, and businesses are eager to hire people with the right kinds of skills.”
Northwood sewer repair work set for Thursday
NORTHWOOD — On Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wise Street between Lemoyne Road and Earl Street will be closed for sewer repair work, according to the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. Local access will be maintained. All work is weather permitting.
Pick up Mother’s Day dinner
TONTOGANY — Sons of American Legion Post 441 will hold a Mother’s Day dinner on Sunday.
Pick up a chicken barbecue dinner, which includes baked potato, green beans and roll. Curbside carryout serving is from 11 a.m. until gone. The cost is $10.
Birth
Sarah Lee (Castillo) and Christian Eric North Reynolds, a son, May 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 61. Showers likely at night, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.