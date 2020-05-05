Coronavirus deaths in Wood County total 24
A Wood County man in his 80s has died from coronavirus, according to a Monday update posted by the health department.
There have been 24 deaths in Wood County.
There are 193 cases, which includes confirmed and probable. There are 54 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 71. There are 79 men and 114 women with coronavirus.
There are 118 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 19,609 confirmed cases with 975 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 51.
Listen for weather siren in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Township will be testing the emergency weather siren at noon on Wednesday. This will be for the siren located at Mill and Third streets.
Not In Our Town plans virtual meeting
The monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually. on Thursday at 3 pm. Use the following information to join the meeting: https://bgsu.webex.com/bgsu/j.php?MTID=m6f4a6128c9f84a5797929180f57a597a
Meeting number (access code): 616 162 797
Meeting password: s9QBWJeTP46
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairpersons, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) or Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Births
Brittany and Benjamin Garcia, a son, May 3, Wood County Hospital.
Kaylee and Ben Botjer, a daughter, May 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 59. A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.