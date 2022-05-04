Primary election stories online, in Thursday’s paper.
Coverage of Tuesday’s primary election is online and will be in Thursday’s newspaper.
BG man arrested for assault
A Bowling Green man has been arrested for assault after he allegedly struck his caretaker on the head with a metal spoon.
The Bowling Green Police Division was called Saturday at 2:36 p.m. to the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue.
Joshua Kline, 20, had allegedly struck his caretaker, a 25-year-old female, in the head with a metal soup spoon several times.
The caretaker complained of a headache after being struck, according to the police report.
Kline was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle and was taken to jail, according to the police report.
Volunteers needed to prepare for BG Memorial Day events; parade returns
The Bowling Green Memorial Day Committee will be decorating veterans’ graves on May 21 in Memory Gardens Cemetery starting at 10 a.m., and Oak Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to assist in placing flags on these graves. Contact David Ridenour at djride@dacor.net to volunteer.
The committee will be resuming the annual Memorial Day Parade this year. It will be held on May 30. The parade will form up at 9:30 a.m. at the Bowling Green Post Office and will step off at 10 a.m.
The parade will end at the Oak Grove Cemetery where the annual Memorial Day Service will be held. The committee is looking for marching units, convertibles, historic military vehicles and groups presenting a patriotic theme. For information or to participate, contact Ridenour at djride@dacor.net or 419-352-5054.
Go on Chocolate Walk in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The second annual Victorian Chocolate Walk in Grand Rapids, Ohio is Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Participants will receive 15 individually wrapped chocolates and a chance to enter a drawing for our Mother’s Day gift basket.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at select Downtown Grand Rapids shops or by calling 419-830-3028. Tickets are limited to 200.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 3 to 8 mph. A chance of showers at night, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86.