County has 54 new cases; 46% of population has vaccines started
There have been 12,995 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 54 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
The average cases per day is 13.
There have been 218 deaths, up one from Thursday.
There have been 640 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 59,809 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 45.72% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,720,786 vaccines started, affecting 40.39% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 903,946 confirmed cases and 19,284 Ohio resident deaths.
BG sewer repair closes part of E. Wooster
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing the sewer main on East Wooster Street, just west of the intersection with Mercer Road, beginning Wednesday-Friday, resulting in the closure of one lane of traffic within the work zone.
This work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and it is anticipated to be complete by noon on Friday. The work zone will remain closed during overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday.
This schedule may change depending on progress of work and weather.
Join NIOT meeting on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Births
Elizabeth and Walt Streacker, a son, May 2, Wood County Hospital.
Jackie and Brock Dishop, a son, May 1, Wood County Hospital.
Brooke and Collin Hennig, a son, April 30, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 40.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.