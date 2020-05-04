County has 185 coronavirus cases
Wood County has 185 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Sunday health department update.
There have been 23 deaths, which is unchanged from Friday.
There are 53 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is71. There are 76 men and 109 women.
There are 118 long-term care cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 19,094 confirmed cases. There have been 957 confirmed deaths.
The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.
Mother’s Day barbecue canceled
BLOOMDALE — Bloomdale Fire and Rescue is reporting that the annual Mother’s Day Chicken Barbecue is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers are hoping to have a Father’s Day meal.
Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers
TOLEDO - The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a two-part virtual educational program, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage,” on May 13 and May 20.
During the educational workshops, caregivers and professionals will provide strategies on how to provide safe and effective care for your loved one. The middle stages of Alzheimer’s are typically the longest and can last for many years. As dementia progresses, the person with Alzheimer’s will require a greater level of care.
Each session is from 3:30-5 p.m. Pre-registration is required. It is suggested that individuals attend the first session before attending the second session, but it is not required.
The free workshops, which are open to the public, will utilize videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. To register for the programs, call 800-272-3900. Local staff is available during business hours at 419-537-1999.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light east wind.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 59. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 54.