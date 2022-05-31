Pork-A-Lean sale raises money for fireworks
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Belleville Brother’s Meat will present their Annual Pork-A-Lean Fundraiser for the BG Community Fireworks.
The Annual Community Fireworks will take place July 3 at dusk.
The Pork-A-Lean is scheduled for June 15 from 4-7 p.m. at WLI’s Downtown BG Farmers Market located at the corner of South Main and Clough streets. As in previous years, this event is donation based.
The Pork-A-Lean tents will be set up on the southeast corner of the market and guests will be asked to line up along the east side of the market to place their order.
“Thanks to Belleville Brother’s Meat for working with us yet once again on our Pork-A-Lean fundraiser. It has become an annual tradition that people really look forward to, and they are supporting the community fireworks too,” Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop along and ahead of a cold front that moves across the region on Wednesday. Clusters of thunderstorms may develop by Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening. The main threat is strong damaging winds but some larger hail is possible with the first storms that develop.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Sunny Friday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 83.