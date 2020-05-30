County coronavirus cases total 262
There are 284 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is two more than Thursday’s update.
There have been 46 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, up from 64 on Thursday. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 60. There are 116 men and 168 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 32,202 confirmed cases and 1,921 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Michigan man killed entering Ohio Turnpike
STONY RIDGE — A Michigan man was killed Thursday night when his pickup truck struck a concrete barrier entering the Ohio Turnpike, according to the Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at around 9:32 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at Exit 71.
Charles Tenbroeck, 73, Canton, Michigan, was entering the Stony Ridge toll gate, driving a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound. The truck struck a concrete barrier head on, according to the patrol.
Tenbroeck died at the scene.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Lake Township EMS, Lake Township Fire Department and the Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department. The crash remains under investigation.
Lake board plans to hire treasurer
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education meeting to officially hire a new treasurer has been pushed back to Thursday at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center. It had originally been scheduled for Tuesday.
The new meeting lines up with a board workshop that will follow. The workshop will begin the process of how the district will deal with next year’s expected budget cuts.
Commissioners start meeting in person
Beginning Tuesday, the Wood County Commissioners will resume in-person meetings in public session.
Commissioners sessions are held every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. The session meetings will take place in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room.
Masks and social distancing are required. At this time, public session will remain accessible by teleconference. Access details regarding teleconference participation are included on the required public posting for each meeting.
We still encourage all people to call coming to the courthouse complex and county government buildings, which are open. Staff in these offices and departments may be able to assist over the phone.
To obtain phone numbers to County offices and departments, access the county website: www.co.wood.oh.us To obtain information by phone, call 419-354-9000 or 866-860-4140 (toll free).
As a reminder, all people in all public areas of the courthouse complex and county government buildings are required to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth. Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.
Plain Twp. Trustees change meeting date
Effective the June meeting, the monthly meeting of the Plain Township Trustees will be held on the second Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Plain Township Hall. For more information, call 419 352 3769.
Births
Candace Bores and Miguel Sanchez, a son, May 27, Wood County Hospital.
Katie Baron and Jacob Barrett, a daughter, May 27, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 66. North wind around 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 46.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 74. A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain before 2 p.m. Tuesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 80.